OPEC chief urges output caution as signs of oil surplus grow

Global Economy

Reuters
16 November, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:47 pm

Related News

OPEC chief urges output caution as signs of oil surplus grow

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is gradually unwinding record production cuts made in 2020 by raising output 400,000 barrels per day per month. OPEC+ holds its next policy meeting on 2 December

Reuters
16 November, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:47 pm
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo attends a session of Kazakhstan Energy Week in Nur-Sultan, Kazakstan September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva//File Photo
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo attends a session of Kazakhstan Energy Week in Nur-Sultan, Kazakstan September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva//File Photo
  • OPEC sees 2022 oversupply based on OECD stocks metric
  • Says stock projections show why OPEC+ must be cautious
  • OPEC+ to meet next on 2 December

OPEC is seeing signs of an oil supply surplus building from next month so its members and allies will have to be "very, very cautious" when they review output policy at regular monthly meetings, the group's secretary general said on Tuesday.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is gradually unwinding record production cuts made in 2020 by raising output 400,000 barrels per day per month. OPEC+ holds its next policy meeting on Dec. 2.

"The surplus is already beginning in December," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on the sidelines of an energy conference, when asked if he was sure there would be an excess in oil supply next year.

"These are signals that we have to be very, very careful," he told reporters.

Barkindo declined to say if he thought OPEC+ would stick to existing policy when it meets on Dec. 2.

Brent crude was 52 cents, or 0.6%, higher at $82.57 a barrel, by 1135 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.28.

On Monday, the energy minister for OPEC's United Arab Emirates indicated that OPEC+ would probably stay the course, despite an expected first-quarter surplus.

While world oil demand is recovering from the pandemic-induced collapse in 2020, OPEC forecasts that demand growth next year is expected to slow and supply from rival producers such as U.S. shale companies is expected to rise.

OPEC follows the level of oil inventories in members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) closely as an indicator of oil market health and is wary of any renewed build up that might depress prices.

As of September, oil stocks in OECD member states stood at 2.8 billion barrels, 374 million barrels lower than the same time a year ago, according to OPEC data, reflecting the impact of the OPEC+ supply cuts.

"The projections, not only from OPEC but from the IEA (International Energy Agency) and other sources, show that throughout the quarters of next year there will be oversupply in the market using the metric of the OECD stocks," Barkindo said.

"This is also further evidence why we should be very cautious and measured in the decisions we take every month."

OPEC has a vested interest in ensuring the global economic recovery continues, Barkindo said.

"We think we are on a trajectory of recovery, and for us in OPEC we will continue to do whatever is necessary that this recovery is not faltered."

Top News / World+Biz

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) / oil market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

Karnaphuli Char to have Chattogram Administrative Hub

1d | Videos
TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

1d | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

1d | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10