OPEC+ agrees no change to oil policy

Global Economy

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

OPEC+ agrees no change to oil policy

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 07:23 pm
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

OPEC+ has agreed to stick to its oil production goals, even though the oil markets are struggling to figure out the impact of a slowing Chinese economy on demand and a G7 price cap on Russian oil on supply, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

The decision came at a meeting held on Sunday (4 December), two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed to a price cap on Russian oil.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

Energy hungry Europe can't look to US shale to fill any OPEC gap

Washington accused the group and one of its leaders, Saudi Arabia, of siding with Russia despite Moscow's war in Ukraine.

OPEC+ claimed that it has reduced output due to worse economic prospects.

Russia says it won't accept oil price cap and is preparing response

Since October, oil prices have decreased as a result of slower Chinese and global economic growth and rising interest rates, sparking market speculation the group could cut output again.

But on Sunday the group of oil producers decided to keep the policy unchanged. Its key ministers will next meet on 1 February for a monitoring committee while a full meeting is scheduled for 3-4 June.

G7 coalition agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil

On Friday (2 December), G7 nations and Australia agreed $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive President Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.

Top News / World+Biz

OPEC+ / Oil Production

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

FIFA World Cup: The silent battle of jersey sponsors

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

11h | Panorama
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

The unavoidable crash

9h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Vote for AL, who believes in democracy: PM in Ctg

Vote for AL, who believes in democracy: PM in Ctg

30m | Videos
Borrowed Tk4,500 for my first photo session: Nirab

Borrowed Tk4,500 for my first photo session: Nirab

30m | Videos
3 potential teams of Qatar World Cup

3 potential teams of Qatar World Cup

2h | Videos
Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill