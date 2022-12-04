OPEC+ agrees no change to oil policy

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

OPEC+ has agreed to stick to its oil production goals, even though the oil markets are struggling to figure out the impact of a slowing Chinese economy on demand and a G7 price cap on Russian oil on supply, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

The decision came at a meeting held on Sunday (4 December), two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed to a price cap on Russian oil.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, angered the United States and other Western nations in October when it agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), about 2% of world demand, from November until the end of 2023.

Washington accused the group and one of its leaders, Saudi Arabia, of siding with Russia despite Moscow's war in Ukraine.

OPEC+ claimed that it has reduced output due to worse economic prospects.

Since October, oil prices have decreased as a result of slower Chinese and global economic growth and rising interest rates, sparking market speculation the group could cut output again.

But on Sunday the group of oil producers decided to keep the policy unchanged. Its key ministers will next meet on 1 February for a monitoring committee while a full meeting is scheduled for 3-4 June.

On Friday (2 December), G7 nations and Australia agreed $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil in a move to deprive President Vladimir Putin of revenue while keeping Russian oil flowing to global markets.