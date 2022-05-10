Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar

Global Economy

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 09:38 am

Related News

Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar

Reuters
10 May, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 09:38 am
Workers walk as oil pumps are seen in the background in the Uzen oil and gas field in the Mangistau Region of Kazakhstan November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Workers walk as oil pumps are seen in the background in the Uzen oil and gas field in the Mangistau Region of Kazakhstan November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Oil prices tumbling more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand.

Brent crude fell $1.31, or 1.2%, to $104.63 at 0216 GMT after slipping to as low as $103.19.

US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.25, or 1.2%, to $101.84 a barrel after hitting an intraday low of $100.44.

On Monday, both benchmarks posted their biggest daily percentage fall since March, dropping by 5% to 6% since March.

The fall in oil prices reflected trends in global financial markets as investors shed riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

The dollar held near 20-year highs, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"China's Covid situation, rising rates and growing recession risks are not helping risk assets," Warren Patterson, head of ING commodities research said.

Latest data showed China's export growth had slowed to single digits, the weakest in almost two years, as the country extended lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Oil prices were boosted last week after the European Commission proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil. However, the approval has been delayed amid requests from Eastern European members for exemptions and concessions.

A new version, currently being drafted, is likely to drop a ban on EU tankers carrying Russian oil, after pressure from Greece, Cyprus and Malta, a EU source said.

"Clearly, (EU) members are struggling to come to an agreement, which suggest that we may see a further watering down of the proposed package," Patterson said.

Financial markets are also heeding concerns that some European economies could suffer distress if Russian oil imports were curtailed further, or if Russia were to retaliate by cutting off gas supplies.

German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, Reuters reported.

A halt to Russian gas supplies to Germany would trigger a deep recession and cost half a million jobs, a senior economist said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Hungary has also restated its position that it will not accept a new round of proposed sanctions on Russia until its concerns are addressed.

In the United States, US crude, distillates and gasoline inventories likely fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of the weekly data showed on Monday.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Oil price / Oil price crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

25m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

45m | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

4h | Panorama
Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

2h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

13h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

21h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021