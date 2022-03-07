Oil traders are betting prices may pass $200 a barrel this month

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 02:13 pm

Prices to buy call options for higher crude prices surged Monday as the market assessed the possibility of a supply cut-off from Russia, one of the world’s biggest exporters

The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France, 17 September, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures will rise above $200 before the end of March.

Prices to buy call options for higher crude prices surged Monday as the market assessed the possibility of a supply cut-off from Russia, one of the world's biggest exporters, reports Bloomberg. 

At least 200 contracts for the option to buy May Brent futures at $200 a barrel traded on Monday, according to ICE Futures Europe data. The options expire 28 March, three days before the contract settles. The price to buy them jumped 152% to $2.39 a barrel.

A $150-a-barrel call option for the June Brent contract doubled from Friday, according to ICE, while the cost of $180 call options jumped 110%.

Oil price surges to highest since 2008 on delays in Iranian talks

The front-month May contract for Brent surged dramatically early on Monday as traders panicked over talks of a Russian crude ban amid Libyan supply disruptions and delays to expected progress in Iranian nuclear talks. 

JPMorgan Chase & Co said last week that Brent crude could end the year at $185 a barrel should Russian supplies continue to be disrupted, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd saw around 5 million barrels a day of pipeline and seaborne oil supplies being impacted by new sanctions. 

Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. The OPEC+ member exported 7.8 million barrels a day of crude, condensate and oil products in December last year, according to the International Energy Agency, supplying key fuels such as diesel, fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and a petrochemical feedstock known as naphtha to buyers across Europe, the U.S. and Asia. 

Oil price

