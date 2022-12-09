Oil tankers waiting to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait rises to 20

Reuters
09 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2022, 12:49 pm

Oil tankers wait at anchorage in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan
Oil tankers wait at anchorage in the Black Sea off Kilyos near Istanbul, Turkey, December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

The number of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean rose by one to 20 on Friday morning, the Tribeca shipping agency said, as talks continued to resolve the build-up.

Turkey's maritime authority said on Thursday it would continue to block oil tankers without appropriate insurance letters from its waters and it needed time to make checks, dismissing pressure from abroad over a growing queue of vessels.

