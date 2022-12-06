Oil tankers queue up off Turkey as price cap on Russian crude kicks in

Global Economy

Reuters
06 December, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 08:49 am

Related News

Oil tankers queue up off Turkey as price cap on Russian crude kicks in

Reuters
06 December, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 08:49 am
File photo of an oil tanker
File photo of an oil tanker

Oil tankers formed a traffic jam off the coast of Turkey on day one of the West's price cap on Russian crude, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Around 19 crude oil tankers were waiting to cross Turkish waters on Monday, the report said, citing ship brokers, oil traders and satellite tracking services.

A $60 per barrel price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations, Australia and the 27 European Union states on Russian seaborne crude oil took effect this week, the latest Western measure to punish Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The agreement allows Russian oil to be shipped to third-party countries using tankers from G7 and European Union member states, insurance companies and credit institutions only if the cargo is bought at or below the cap.

Russia said on Monday that a Western price cap on its oil would destabilise global energy markets but would not affect its ability to sustain what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

According to the Financial Times' report, four oil industry executives said Turkey had demanded new proof of full insurance coverage for any vessels navigating its straits in light of the measures.

Turkey's ministry of transport and infrastructure did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The vessels had dropped anchor near the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, the two straits linking Russia's Black Sea ports to international markets.

The first tanker arrived on Nov. 29 and has been ever waiting since, the report quoted a ship broker who asked not to be named as saying.

World+Biz / Europe

Oil / Russia / Turkey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

39m | Panorama
Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

22h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

1d | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

11h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

11h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

13h | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup