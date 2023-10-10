Oil surges as Israel conflict reignites Middle East volatility

Oil prices surged and equity markets shook after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas brought renewed instability to the Middle East and dealt a blow to global economic confidence that was already wavering from the pandemic disruptions and rising trade tensions, reports Reuters and Bloomberg.

On average, global oil benchmarks jumped over 3% yesterday with Brent jumping $2.93 to $87.51 a barrel, while US crude climbed $3.04 to $85.83 per barrel.

More than 1,100 people have died since the conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas broke out over the weekend. US oil futures surged as much as 5.4% in New York, at one point topping $87 a barrel.

The conflict and related issues will likely vault high on the agenda of global financial leaders gathering this week in Morocco for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to take stock of a global economy, according to a Reuters article.

For central banks it poses the dilemma of whether it is likely to lead to new inflation pressures – the region is not just home to major oil producers like Iran and Saudi Arabia, but also to major shipping lanes through the Gulf of Suez – or deal such a blow to confidence that the global economy stutters.

The impact may take time to become clear, and would depend on how long the conflict lasts, how intense it becomes, and whether it spreads to other parts of the region – particularly Iran. But the economic uncertainty already created in markets would almost certainly weigh on an already slowing global economy.

While Israel's role in global oil supply is negligible, the conflict threatens to embroil both the US and Iran. The latter has become a major source of extra crude this year, alleviating otherwise tightening markets. Increased application of American sanctions on Tehran could constrain those shipments. Furthermore, if Russia feels drawn into the conflict and oblige by at least providing arms to Tehran, the situation could indeed turn global.

The likelihood of Moscow coming to Tehran's aid is particularly high this time, as Iran has been arming Russian invading forces in Ukraine with suicide drones, and the two have been increasingly getting closer recently over their shared enmity with the West.

Any retaliation against Tehran — amid reports that it helped to plan the attacks — could itself endanger the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit that transports much of the world's crude and which the Iranian government previously has threatened to close. Iran denied on Monday that it was involved in the attacks.

"At this stage, the price response that you've seen is quite understandable and proportionate, just in terms of putting a bit of risk premium in," Marcus Garvey, head of commodities strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. "People will draw parallels to the early 1970s' Yom Kippur War that's probably, with the following embargo, your extreme case. It's quite plausible you get no meaningful disruption."

The surge after the attacks added a fresh bout of volatility to a market that has seen sizable swings over the last month. In late September, Brent was on course to rally up to $100 a barrel as cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia tightened the market, before retreating sharply last week as concerns about consumption and financial flows pulled prices sharply lower.

Key market gauges surged higher at the open on Monday, indicating growing concerns about tight supplies. The difference between the nearest two December contracts for Brent expanded by $1.60 a barrel from Friday's close at one point, a significant move for the closely-watched spread.

The hostilities reduce expectations that Saudi Arabia will cut or eliminate its 1 million barrels a day of output curbs, Citigroup Inc analysts Ed Morse and Eric Lee said in a note. Risks are also growing that Israel will attack Iran, they added.

Still, Morgan Stanley analysts said in another note that they thought the impact of the conflict would be limited. For now, they don't expect a spillover into other countries, meaning there will be a muted longer-term impact on crude prices.

However, the conflict does add to the sense of global instability sparked by Russian military actions almost 20 months ago and to US markets still adapting to the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain high interest rates longer than many investors had expected.

"Any source of economic uncertainty delays decision-making, increases risk premia, and especially given that region...there is an apprehension about where oil is going to open," said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist with Northern Trust.

"The markets will also be following what the scenarios are looking like," he said, and whether, after decades of instability in the Middle East, this outbreak of violence evolves differently.

"The question will be is this iteration something that will throw the long-term equilibrium out of balance?"

"The conflict poses a risk of higher oil prices, and risks to both inflation and the growth outlook," said Karim Basta, chief economist at III Capital Management, leaving the Fed to sort out whether higher prices or slower growth is the greater concern.

Fed officials were already watching a recent rise in US Treasury bond yields for signs investors may have pushed financial conditions beyond what was needed to cool inflation, and raised the risk of a too-stark economic slowing.

To the extent the Israeli war with Hamas heightens concerns about the global economy it could reverse that trend if capital rushes towards the relative safety of US Treasury bonds, as often happens at times of potential crisis.

While falling market interest rates might under other circumstances be seen as a possible source of renewed inflation, encouraging consumers and businesses to borrow and spend, the context might lead to a different conclusion with emphasis on the perceived risks to the economy of a new regional war.

The conflict may have far-reaching consequences for crude. Banks had a wide range of takes on the potential impacts:

Citigroup said the hostilities reduce expectations that Saudi Arabia will cut or eliminate its 1 million barrels a day of output curbs. Risks are also growing that Israel will attack Iran, analysts including Ed Morse said.

Morgan Stanley said that they thought the impact of the conflict would be limited. For now. they don't expect a spillover into other countries, meaning there will be a muted longer-term impact on crude prices.

Societe Generale SA said heightened geopolitical tensions could add $5-$10 risk premium to crude prices.

RBC Capital Markets analysts including Helima Croft said Israel will likely escalate a long-running shadow war against Iran, but Tehran's response to such a move will be less clear.

But the war has the potential at least to add an unpredictable set of forces to a global economy that was already slowing.