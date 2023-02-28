Oil steadies after fall on fear of rate hikes, rising inventories

Global Economy

Reuters
28 February, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 09:39 am

Related News

Oil steadies after fall on fear of rate hikes, rising inventories

Reuters
28 February, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 09:39 am
Fuga Bluemarine crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
Fuga Bluemarine crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling on strong US manufacturing data that raised worries about further interest rate hikes dampening demand, while analysts predicted another build in American crude inventories.

Brent crude futures for April LCOc1, due to expire on Tuesday, lost 20 cents to $82.25 per barrel by 0137 GMT, extending a 0.9% loss in the previous session. The more active May contract LCOc2 picked up 4 cents to $82.08 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 11 cents to $75.79 a barrel.

The threat of more US rate increases following stronger-than-expected new orders for core US-manufactured capital goods in January kept a lid on oil prices, while US Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said inflation for services in the United States remained "stubbornly high."

"The stronger than expected inflation numbers raised concerns about further hikes in interest rates, which has already curbed demand in the US," ANZ analysts said in a client note.

The possibility that slower-growing wages might help limit inflation, however, kept crude from moving lower.

The market will be looking out for the latest US oil stocks data due from the American Petroleum Institute industry group on Tuesday and the government's Energy Information Administration on Wednesday for further demand indicators.

A preliminary Reuters poll showed analysts expected crude stocks grew by 400,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 24, which would mark the tenth consecutive week of builds.

Seven analysts polled also estimated that gasoline stocks rose by about 700,000 barrels.

Helping to put a floor on prices, distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 500,000 barrels last week.

World+Biz

Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

3h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

1h | Habitat
At the university level, visually impaired students face problems due to a lack of braille books. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A shot in the dark

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

16h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

1d | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion