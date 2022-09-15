Oil slumps 4% on US rail agreement, demand concerns

Global Economy

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 09:58 pm

Related News

Oil slumps 4% on US rail agreement, demand concerns

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 09:58 pm
General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
  • US railroad strike averted by late-night deal
  • Strong dollar weighs as Fed decision looms over broader markets
  • IEA says oil demand growth to stop growing in Q4
  • Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes lend support - analyst

Oil futures fell about 4% to a one-week low on Thursday on a tentative agreement that would avert a US rail strike, expectations for weaker global demand and continued US dollar strength ahead of a potentially large interest rate increase.

Brent futures fell $3.75, or 4.0%, to $90.35 a barrel by 10:50 am EDT (1450 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.58, or 4.1%, to $84.90.

That puts both benchmarks on track for their lowest closes since 8 September.

US railway parties have agreed to a cooling-off period as a standard part of the ratification process after reaching a tentative deal overnight, a move that would avert any shutdown in case unions fail to ratify it, according to a source familiar with the situation. 

The prospect of a strike lent the market some support on Wednesday.

That rail deal also helped pressure US diesel and gasoline futures to drop over 5% during the session.

"The oil complex is drafting back down on US dollar strength and the tentative agreement that would avert a US rail workers strike," analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said, noting crack spreads were weak.

The US 3:2:1 crack spread - a measure of refining profit margins - was on track for its lowest close since late February.

The US dollar

A stronger dollar reduces demand for oil by making the fuel more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The International Energy Agency said this week that oil demand growth would grind to a halt in the fourth quarter.

Crude prices have dropped substantially after a surge close to its all-time highs in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine added to supply concerns, pressured by the prospects of recession and weaker demand.

New clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, an oil producer, linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet states raised another risk to supplies, although a senior Armenian official said on Wednesday a truce had been agreed. 

"Whilst challenging the $100 hurdle is currently not a dead cert, it seems that a bottom at around $90 has been found basis Brent, largely thanks to war-related supply fears," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Other factors weighing on oil prices included an increase in US crude inventories and an expected reduction in energy use by the Ethereum blockchain. 

US crude stocks rose by a more than expected 2.4 million barrels, boosted by a record weekly release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is scheduled to end next month.

The European Union's executive, meanwhile, plans to raise more than 140 billion euros ($140 billion) to shield consumers from soaring energy prices by skimming off revenues from low-cost electricity generators and making fossil fuel firms share windfall profits.

World+Biz

Oil / US rail strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

13h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

15h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh apparel exports to grow by $54b by 2030

Bangladesh apparel exports to grow by $54b by 2030

2h | Videos
Putin, Xi set to meet in Samarkand

Putin, Xi set to meet in Samarkand

2h | Videos
Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

Hydrogen Fuel revolutionizing the transport industry

4h | Videos
Showpiece for Living Room

Showpiece for Living Room

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation