Oil slips as dollar strengthens and demand concerns weigh

Global Economy

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 10:58 am

Related News

Oil slips as dollar strengthens and demand concerns weigh

Reuters
20 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 10:58 am
Industrial facilities of the PCK oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, May 9, 2022. The company receives crude oil from Russia via the &#039;Friendship&#039; pipeline. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Industrial facilities of the PCK oil refinery are pictured in Schwedt/Oder, Germany, May 9, 2022. The company receives crude oil from Russia via the 'Friendship' pipeline. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Oil prices fell in Asian morning trade on Thursday as the US dollar strengthened on rate-hike expectations and after recent economic data from the US and China did not do enough to encourage expectations that demand will improve.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 lost 80 cents or 0.96% to trade at $82.32 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures CLc1 dropped 69 cents or 0.87% to $78.47 as of 0302 GMT.

Both benchmarks, declining for a second day after a 2% fall on Wednesday, are at their lowest since OPEC+ announced its surprise production cut on 2 April.

"WTI crude is back below the $80 level and it could continue drifting lower if the strong dollar trade resumes," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a client note.

The US dollar index has moved up around 0.40% over the course of this week. A strengthening greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"The strong USD weighed on oil markets this week as odds for the Fed to continue rate hikes strengthened as bond yields started climbing again," Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland, said in an email.

"Though China reported better-than-expected GDP data, both industrial production and fixed asset investments fell short of consensus data, which did not help (in) boosting oil prices," she added.

US economic activity was little changed in recent weeks, with employment growth moderating somewhat and price increases appearing to slow, according to a Federal Reserve report published on Wednesday.

"This unsettled markets, magnifying recent concerns that monetary tightening has weakened demand for oil...[while] the market shrugged off a relatively bullish EIA inventory report," ANZ Research said in a client note.

US crude stockpiles fell by 4.6 million barrels last week as refinery runs and exports rose, while gasoline inventories jumped unexpectedly on disappointing demand, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). 

The crude stockpile decline was far steeper than analysts' estimate of 1.1 million barrels, and the American Petroleum Institute's estimates late on Tuesday of 2.7 million barrels.

On the supply side, oil loading from Russia's western ports in April is likely to rise to the highest since 2019, above 2.4 million barrels per day, despite Moscow's pledge to cut output, trading and shipping sources said.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Dollar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

1h | Explorer
AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

19h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

1d | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

18h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

19h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

20h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee