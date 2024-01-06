Oil set for weekly gain with global supply risks mounting

Oil rose, cementing a weekly advance, aided by supply risks in the Middle East and Libya.

Brent crude climbed to trade near $78 a barrel as tensions in the Middle East and North Africa ratcheted higher this week. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heading to the region for the fourth time since the Hamas attack on Israel in early October.

Protesters in Libya disrupted supply from the Sharara and El-Feel fields, which could take about 300,000 barrels a day out of the market. Meanwhile, the Houthi militant group in Yemen claimed another attack on a merchant ship in the Red Sea.

"The impressive late bounce from yesterday's initial weakness and this morning's continuous climb in oil prices serve investors with a reminder of the risk that is rooted in the ever-growing tension in the Middle East," Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM wrote.

Those risks were enough to counter lackluster data from the US on Thursday, which showed large increases in gasoline and diesel inventories. The figures tend to be more volatile in the final week of the year, however, when the holiday period and year-end book-keeping can impact the data.

Crude's small gain this week comes despite analysts turning more downbeat on the market. Wall Street is already cutting price forecasts for this year after global benchmark Brent dropped by nearly a fifth last quarter. A surge in supplies from outside the OPEC+ alliance, led by US shale drillers, is expected to continue, while consumption growth is forecast to slow.

India to trim energy transition support for state oil firms

India's finance ministry has told state-owned oil refiners it could halve a proposed 300 billion-rupee ($3.6 billion) package aimed at supporting investments to manage the energy transition.

State-controlled Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. had planned rights issues to raise as much as 220 billion rupees and 180 billion rupees, respectively, both backed by the federal government. Those will now be trimmed by as much as half, people familiar with the development said. They did not wish to be named as the plan is not public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had set aside 350 billion rupees in the 2023-24 budget for "priority capital investments towards energy transition and net zero objectives, and energy security." This included 300 billion rupees to be allocated to state-owned fuel retailers, with the rest earmarked for strategic petroleum reserves.

The government's efforts to cut back come as it targets a fiscal deficit of 5.9% of GDP in the fiscal year that runs to the end of March, down from 6.4% last year. Though it's likely to exceed its tax revenue projections, there will be shortfalls elsewhere, including in sums raised through the sale of shares in state-owned entities. So far, New Delhi has raised only 100.5 billion rupees from share sales, against a goal of 510 billion rupees.

Spokespeople at Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum didn't immediately reply to phone calls seeking comment, while there was no response to an email sent to the finance ministry.

The refiners have yet to receive formal notification from the government on the reduced rights issues, one of the people said. A separate person said the companies were sufficiently capitalized, and the reduction would not impact transition plans.