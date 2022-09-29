Oil rises towards $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

Global Economy

Reuters
29 September, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 06:10 pm

Related News

Oil rises towards $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

Reuters
29 September, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang province, China August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang province, China August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Oil prices firmed on Thursday, erasing earlier losses, on indications that OPEC+ might cut output, though a stronger dollar and weak economic outlook kept a lid on gains.

Brent crude futures rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $89.84 a barrel by 1027 GMT and US crude futures rose by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.67.

Leading members of OPEC+ have begun discussions about an oil output cut when they meet on Oct. 5, two sources from the producer group told Reuters. 

One source from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said a cut looks likely but gave no indication of volumes.

Reuters reported this week that Russia is likely to propose that OPEC+ reduces oil output by about 1 million barrels per day (bpd). 

Hurricane Ian also provided price support. About 157,706 bpd of oil production was shut down in the Gulf of Mexico as of Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. 

Both crude benchmarks had rebounded in the previous two sessions from nine-month lows earlier in the week, buoyed by a temporary dive in the dollar index and a larger than expected US fuel inventory drawdown.

However, the dollar index rose again on Thursday, dampening investor risk appetite and stoking fears recession fears, sending both crude contracts lower earlier in the session.

The Bank of England said it is committed to buying as many long-dated government bonds as needed between Wednesday and Oct. 14 to stabilise its currency after the British government's budget plans announced last week sent sterling tumbling.

Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 oil price forecast on Tuesday, citing expectations of weaker demand and a stronger US dollar, but said global supply disappointments reinforced its long-term bullish outlook.

In China, the world's biggest crude oil importer, travel during the forthcoming week-long national holiday is set to hit its lowest level in years as Beijing's zero-Covid rules keep people at home while economic woes curb spending.

Citi economists have lowered their China GDP forecast for the fourth quarter to 4.6% growth year on year from 5% expected previously.

"Stringent zero-Covid measures and a weak property sector continue to cloud growth prospects," Citi analysts wrote on Wednesday.

World+Biz

Oil / Oil price / OPEC+

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antara Haldar. Sketch: TBS

Amazon’s satanic mills

6h | Panorama
Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the States

8h | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

8h | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

Huawei launches smartphone with 108 megapixel camera

7h | Videos
Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

8h | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

1d | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run