Oil rises towards $116 as EU weighs Russian ban

Global Economy

Reuters
22 March, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:08 pm

Related News

Oil rises towards $116 as EU weighs Russian ban

European Union foreign ministers are split on whether to join the United States in banning Russian oil. Some countries, including Germany, say the bloc is too dependent on Russia's fossil fuels to withstand such a step

Reuters
22 March, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:08 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Summary

  • European foreign ministers disagree on oil sanctions
  • US dollar gains ground after Powell comments
  • US crude inventories expected to be unchanged

Oil rose towards $116 a barrel on Tuesday, adding to a 7% surge the previous day, supported by supply risks from a potential European Union oil embargo on Russia and concern about attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

European Union foreign ministers are split on whether to join the United States in banning Russian oil. Some countries, including Germany, say the bloc is too dependent on Russia's fossil fuels to withstand such a step.

"It is still not clear whether this will really happen," wrote Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank in a report, adding: "a decision of this kind requires unanimity."

Brent crude rose 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $115.75 a barrel by 1326 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude added 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $112.23. Both contracts had settled up more than 7% on Monday.

Oil was pressured by a stronger US dollar, which gained after comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday that flagged a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated.

A strong dollar makes crude more expensive for other currency holders and tends to weigh on risk appetite.

"The word 'transitory' regarding inflation is a distant memory, chiefly due to rising commodity prices," said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. "Central banks, led by the Federal Reserve, stand ready to increase the cost of borrowing significantly."

Brent hit $139 a barrel, the highest since 2008, earlier this month. Threats to supply from attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saudi energy and water desalination facilities added support.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would not bear responsibility for any global supply shortages after the attacks by the Houthis, in a sign of growing Saudi frustration with Washington's handling of Yemen and Iran.

In focus later will be the latest round of US inventory data, which analysts expect to show no change in crude oil stocks. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, issues its supply report later on Tuesday.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil ban / Russia oil / Oil price / Oil Price Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

6h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

6h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

7h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

49m | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

49m | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

59m | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions