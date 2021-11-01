Oil rises on demand outlook, despite China fuel reserves release

Global Economy

Reuters
01 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 07:48 pm

Related News

Oil rises on demand outlook, despite China fuel reserves release

Brent crude futures rose 70 cents, or 0.8%, to $84.42 a barrel by 1012 GMT, after hitting a session low of $83.03

Reuters
01 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 07:48 pm
Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
  • Kuwait, Iraq say OPEC+ should stick to increased targets
  • China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster local supply
  • Biden pushes G20 energy producing countries to boost production

Oil prices rose on Monday as expectations of strong demand and a belief that a key producer group will not turn on the spigots too fast helped reverse initial losses caused by the release of fuel reserves by China, the world's biggest energy consumer.

Brent crude futures rose 70 cents, or 0.8%, to $84.42 a barrel by 1012 GMT, after hitting a session low of $83.03.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.97, having fallen to $82.74 earlier.

"Fundamentals have not changed, and the oil market will remain tight in the near-term," said Stephen Brennock of oil brokerage PVM Oil.

A Reuters poll showed that oil prices are expected to hold near $80 as the year ends, as tight supplies and higher gas bills encourage a switch to crude for use as a power generation fuel. 

Oil rallied to multi-year highs last week, helped by a post-pandemic demand rebound and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+, sticking to gradual, monthly production increases of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), despite calls for more oil from major consumers.

OPEC+ is expected by analysts to stick to that number at its Nov. 4 meeting, with members Kuwait and Iraq in recent days voicing their support for it, saying those volumes were adequate.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday urged major G20 energy producing countries with spare capacity to boost production to ensure a stronger global economic recovery as part of a broad effort to pressure OPEC+ to supplies. 

Prices rose despite China saying in a rare official statement that it had released gasoline and diesel reserves to increase market supply and support price stability in some regions. 

Spurred by rising oil prices, US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a 15th month in a row in October, taking them to the highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.

Exxon and Chevron are looking to add drilling rigs in the Permian shale basin after sharply cutting crews and output in the region last year, the companies said on Friday.

World+Biz

oil market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

5h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

5h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

5h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 