Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting, easing China Covid curbs lend support

Global Economy

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meeting, easing China Covid curbs lend support

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 05:11 pm
A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
  • OPEC+ meeting on Sunday in focus
  • Two Chinese cities ease Covid curbs
  • Fed comments on possible rate hike slowdown weaken dollar
  • US crude inventories fall more than expected

Oil rose on Thursday supported by investor wariness that OPEC+ may cut supply further at its meeting on Sunday and as easing Covid curbs in China raised hopes about higher demand in the world's top crude importer.

Crude gained further support, and the US dollar weakened, after the Federal Reserve Chair opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes. Dollar weakness makes oil cheaper for other currency holders and tends to support risk assets.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, meets on 4 December. While sources said on Wednesday a policy change was unlikely, some analysts say a further cut cannot be ruled out.

"Oil is finding support on investor optimism that OPEC+ will deliver further cuts in production when they meet," said Ehsan Khoman, analyst at MUFG Bank, in a report.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.41 a barrel by 0918 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 added 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.10.

Both benchmarks have posted three consecutive weekly declines, although the market has rebounded strongly this week after hitting the lowest in nearly a year on Monday. Brent then touched a low of $80.61, the lowest since 4 January.

The prospect of a lower price cap on Russian oil was also supporting the market, analysts said. European Union countries are inching towards a deal on the price cap ahead of a 5 December deadline.

"Barring any negative surprise during Sunday's virtual OPEC+ talks and assuming a healthy compromise on the Russian oil price cap before the EU sanctions kick in on Monday it is tempting to audaciously conclude that the bottom has been found," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

"Inflation has not been defeated but its negative economic impact has probably been mitigated."

Sentiment was also lifted by the shift in China's zero-Covid strategy, which raises optimism over Chinese oil demand recovery. The cities of Guangzhou and Chongqing announced an easing of Covid curbs on Wednesday.

World+Biz

Oil / OPEC+

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

7h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

9h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

18h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

19h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

19h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending