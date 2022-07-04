Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses

Global Economy

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 08:49 am

Related News

Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses

Reuters
04 July, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 08:49 am
Installations of the Limetree Bay petroleum refinery are seen in St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands June 28, 2017 when they were owned by Hovensa. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Installations of the Limetree Bay petroleum refinery are seen in St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands June 28, 2017 when they were owned by Hovensa. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday, paring gains from the previous session as fears of global recession weighed on the market even as supply remains tight amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia.

Brent crude futures slipped 35 cents, or 0.3%, to $111.28 a barrel at 0016 GMT, having jumped 2.4% on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures similarly dropped 32 cents, or 0.3%, to $108.11 a barrel, after climbing 2.5% on Friday.

While recession fears have weighed on the market over the past two weeks, supply concerns linger, preventing steeper price falls.

"Energy markets remain laden with specific supply risks that makes being short a nervy experience," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Tobin Gorey said.

Output from the 10 members of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in June fell 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 28.52 million bpd - a long way off their pledged increase of about 275,000 bpd, a Reuters survey showed.

Declines in Nigeria and Libya offset increases by Saudi Arabia and other large producers, and Libya faces further supply disruption due to escalating political unrest.

"This makes the likelihood of the group (OPEC) meeting its newly increased production quotas even more unlikely," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Libya's exports have dropped to between 365,000 bpd and 409,000 bpd, down about 865,000 bpd compared to normal levels, the National Oil Corp said last week.

In a further hit to supply, a planned strike by Norwegian oil and gas workers this week could cut the country's oil and condensate output by 130,000 bpd. 

Traders will be watching out for official prices for August from top oil exporter Saudi Arabia for signs of how tight the market is, with refiners bracing for another sharp increase close to the record level set in May.

Nine refining sources surveyed by Reuters expected Saudi's flagship Arab Light crude official selling price could rise by about $2.40 a barrel from the previous month. 

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Recession

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Japan is involved in several projects in Bangladesh such as the metro rail, which is set to commence operation by the end of 2022. Photo: Mumit M

‘The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative’

1h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

22h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

22h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

11h | Videos
Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

11h | Videos
Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

Ukraine to receive huge arms consignment

12h | Videos
Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation