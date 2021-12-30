Oil prices slip after China cuts import quotas

Global Economy

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 06:08 pm

Related News

Oil prices slip after China cuts import quotas

Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $78.71 a barrel at 1022 GMT

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 06:08 pm
An aerial view shows Shibushi National Petroleum Stockpiling Base in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan January 18, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Photo :Reuters
An aerial view shows Shibushi National Petroleum Stockpiling Base in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan January 18, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Photo :Reuters

Summary:

  • China cuts 1st batch of 2022 crude import quotas by 11% -sources
  • US crude, fuel stocks fell last week; output rises -EIA
  • Saudi king says OPEC+ pact 'essential' for oil market stability

Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022, offsetting the impact of US data showing fuel demand had held up despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections.

Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $78.71 a barrel at 1022 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 59 cents, or 0.8%, to $75.97 a barrel after six straight sessions of gains.

Oil prices pared earlier gains after China, the world's top crude importer, lowered the first batch of 2022 import quotas to mostly independent refiners by 11%.

"Market sentiment weakened on worries that the Chinese government could take stricter actions against the teapots," a Singapore-based analyst said, referring to the independent refiners.

Global oil prices have rebounded by between 50% and 60% in 2021 as fuel demand roared back to near pre-pandemic levels and deep production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) for most of the year erased a supply glut. 

US Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the week to Dec. 24, which was more than analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

Gasoline and distillate inventories also fell, versus analysts' forecasts for builds, indicating demand remained strong despite record Covid-19 cases in the United States.

Oil prices also drew support from steps taken by governments to limit the impact of record high Covid-19 cases on economic growth, such as easing testing rules. 

OPEC+ will meet on 4 January to decide whether to continue increasing output in February.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman said on Wednesday the OPEC+ production agreement was needed for oil market stability and that producers must comply with the pact. 

Top News / World+Biz / China

bent crude / crude oil / Crude oil import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

4h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

5h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

6h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SSC and equivalent examination result published

SSC and equivalent examination result published

1h | Videos
NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

NEYMAR: THE PERFECT CHAOS

3h | Videos
How much does a team spend in BPL?

How much does a team spend in BPL?

18h | Videos
Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

Ambiguous HS codes make businesses suffer

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming