Oil prices slide, extending last week's decline

Global Economy

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 08:20 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:24 am

Related News

Oil prices slide, extending last week's decline

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 08:20 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:24 am
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: E85 ethanol fuel is shown being pumped into a vehicle at a gas station selling alternative fuels in the town of Nevada, Iowa, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: E85 ethanol fuel is shown being pumped into a vehicle at a gas station selling alternative fuels in the town of Nevada, Iowa, December 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo/File Photo

Oil prices extended last week's decline to fall by about $4 a barrel during early trade on Monday after a US official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.

Brent crude futures was last down by $4.12 or 3.6% at $108.55 a barrel at 0115 GMT on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.93 or 3.7% to $105.40 a barrel.

Both contracts have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 40% for the year to date.

On Sunday, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said that Russia is showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine, even as Moscow currently is intent on "destroying" its neighbour. Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation," has roiled energy markets globally.

Brent lost 4.8% last week and US WTI fell 5.7%, both posting their steepest weekly decline since November. That was after both contracts hit their highest levels since 2008 earlier in the week on supply concerns after the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports.

While the US later announced a ban on Russian oil imports and Britain said it would phase them out by year-end, downward pressure on prices was fuelled by comments from a United Arab Emirates ambassador that the country supports production increases and would encourage OPEC to consider higher output.

OPEC+, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, have been struggling to meet existing output quotas due to low investment and a lack of spare capacity to further boost production.

"The US ban on Russian crude oil imports saw prices initially rally sharply. However, without the Europeans joining the move, the risk of further tightness in oil markets was discounted," said ANZ Research analysts in a note on Monday.

Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, shipping around 7 million barrels per day or 7% of global supplies.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are not taking place right now but will continue on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday by the RIA news agency.

Peskov made the comments after Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine and Russia were actively conducting talks on Sunday.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Oil price / Oil price crisis / oil price fell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

CopywriterPro.ai: An app that that generates advertising copies using AI

51m | Panorama
Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

22h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

23h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

14h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

14h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

15h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings