Oil prices slide on concerns over China's demand

Global Economy

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:32 am

Related News

Oil prices slide on concerns over China's demand

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:32 am
Oil prices slide on concerns over China&#039;s demand

Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict Covid-19 curbs.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 45 cents, or 0.5%, to trade at $82.74 a barrel at 0113 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures dropped 51 cents, or 0.7%, to $76.73 a barrel.

Brent settled down 0.5% the previous day, having slumped more than 3% to $80.61 earlier in the session to its lowest since 4 Jan. WTI settled up 1.3% on Monday, after earlier touching its lowest since December 2021.

"Bearish moods toward oil prices are spreading in Asia due to concerns about a decline in China's demand while the rare protests over the weekend also raised fears over the impact on Chinese economy," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

The rare street protests that erupted in cities across China over the weekend were a vote against President Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy and the strongest public defiance during his political career, China analysts said. Beijing has stuck with the zero-Covid policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions. 

Investors also remained cautious ahead of a key meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, on 4 Dec. Analysts at Eurasia Group suggested in a note on Monday that weakened demand out of China could spur OPEC+ to cut output.

"Losses were limited (on Tuesday) as some investors expect that OPEC and its allies may agree on a production cut in their next meeting to support oil prices," said Fujitomi Securities analyst Tazawa.

Markets are also assessing the impact of an upcoming Western price cap on Russian oil.

Group of Seven (G7) and European Union diplomats have been discussing a cap of between $65 and $70 a barrel, with the aim of limiting revenue to fund Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine "a special operation".

But EU governments failed to agree on Monday on the cap, with Poland insisting the cap should be set lower than proposed by the G7, diplomats said. 

The price cap is due to come into effect on 5 Dec, when an EU ban on Russian crude also takes effect.

World+Biz

Oil / OPEC+ / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

39m | Panorama
With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

21h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

22h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

11h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

12h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

12h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill