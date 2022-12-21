Oil prices rise on US drawdown, Chinese fears weigh

Global Economy

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 05:06 pm

Related News

Oil prices rise on US drawdown, Chinese fears weigh

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 05:06 pm
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang province, China August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang province, China August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after data suggested a larger than expected draw in US crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China and a snow storm that is expected to hit US travel.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 93 cents, or 1.15%, at $80.92 a barrel by 1040 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 80 cents, or 1.05%, to $77.03. Both contracts had risen by more than $1 earlier in the session.

US crude inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, said market sources, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Nine analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 1.7 million barrels. Official government data is due at 1530 GMT.

Prices were also boosted by comments from Saudi Arabia's energy minister, who said on Tuesday that the heavily criticised move by OPEC+ to cut oil output turned out to be the right decision.

The comments suggest that OPEC+ may continue to keep supply tight, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Potentially curtailing oil demand, huge parts of the United States are forecast to face heavy snow that is likely to cause flight delays and impassable roads during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Worries about surging Covid-19 cases in China as the country begins dismantling its zero-Covid policy kept oil prices from moving higher.

However, China's crude oil imports from Russia in November rose 17% year on year as Chinese refiners rushed to secure more cargoes ahead of a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations and an EU embargo from Dec. 5.

Overall, Russian oil exports fell by 11% month on month for Dec. 1-20 after the European Union's embargo on Russian oil came into force, the Kommersant daily reported.

World+Biz

Oil / US / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

7h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

7h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

6h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

1h | Corporate Talks
Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

2h | TBS Insight
75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

2h | TBS Stories
Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

7h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide