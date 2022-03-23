Oil prices resume climb after US stockpiles drop in tight market

Global Economy

Reuters
23 March, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 10:01 am

Related News

Oil prices resume climb after US stockpiles drop in tight market

Reuters
23 March, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 10:01 am
A man fills up his car&#039;s tank at a petrol station, after fuel price increased in Tehran, Iran November 15, 2019. Photo :Reuters
A man fills up his car's tank at a petrol station, after fuel price increased in Tehran, Iran November 15, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Oil prices turned higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session, after industry data showed US crude stocks fell last week, underlining how tight global supplies are amid the hit to Russian output from economic sanctions on Moscow.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed $1.06, or 0.9%, to $116.54 a barrel at 0213 GMT, after falling 14 cents in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 87 cents, or 0.8%, to $110.14 a barrel, after losing 36 cents on Tuesday.

While prices dipped on Tuesday as it appeared the European Union was unlikely to agree to a ban on Russian oil, the market remains on edge over the prospect of further sanctions on Russia when US President Joe Biden meets with European leaders on Thursday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, actions that Moscow calls a "special operation". 

Supply remains tight. The latest data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed crude stocks fell by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended March 18, according to market sources, which defied analysts' forecasts for an increase. API/S

Nine analysts polled by Reuters on average had estimated crude inventories rose by 100,000 barrels in the week to March 18. 

"The US and Saudi Arabia are the two nations that can meaningfully offset the loss of Russia's oil. Extra supply from either seems unlikely right now but we are in a highly unusual situation and that makes everything more fluid," Commonwealth Bank analysts said in a note.

Official US inventory data is due from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil price / Oil price up / oil price increase

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

18m | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

20h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

20h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

14h | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

14h | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

14h | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions