Oil prices largely unchanged amid demand hopes, interest rate hike

Global Economy

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 10:15 am

Related News

Oil prices largely unchanged amid demand hopes, interest rate hike

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 10:15 am
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France, 17 September, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France, 17 September, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Oil prices were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on Thursday as traders weighed optimism over China's demand outlook against the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 1 cent at $82.71 per barrel at 0121 GMT while US crude futures CLc1 fell 4 cents to $77.24.

The market was bolstered by projections from the International Energy Agency seeing Chinese oil demand recovering next year after a 400,000-bpd contraction in 2022. The agency raised its 2023 oil demand growth estimate to 1.7 million bpd for a total of 101.6 million bpd.

Road and air traffic in China has rebounded sharply in the past month, data suggests.

Oil prices have also been supported by an outage of TC Energy Corp's Keystone Pipeline, which ordinarily ships 620,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude to the United States.

Officials said the cleanup from the leak that caused the outage would take at least several weeks.

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, a downshift from the 75-basis-point hikes it had delivered at its previous four policy meetings. The central bank signalled that more interest rate hikes were to be expected.

US crude oil stockpiles also rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity. 

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Rate Hikes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

We need a national cancer control policy very badly 

21m | Thoughts
The emergency unit at Insaf Barakah Hospital at the capital’s Moghbazar area was empty of patients. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

No emergency in emergency care

1h | Panorama
Netflix has just released the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s forthcoming documentary on the first of December. Photo: Netflix

Harry and Meghan and the perils of superstar culture

51m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

13h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

15h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

16h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

17h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit