Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns

Global Economy

Reuters
01 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 04:24 pm

Related News

Oil prices jump as Ukraine conflict stokes supply concerns

Russia's economic isolation worsened as the world's biggest shipping firm Maersk on Tuesday said it would halt container shipping to and from Russia.

Reuters
01 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 04:24 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices surged on Tuesday as concerns over supply disruptions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions outweighed talks of a coordinated global crude stocks release.

May Brent crude futures were up $4.02, or 4.01%, to $101.99 a barrel by 1002 GMT. The benchmark touched a seven-year high of $105.79 after the invasion began last week.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) April crude futures were up $3.24, or 3.38%, at $98.96. The contract touched a high of $99.10 a barrel the previous day, ending up more than 4%. 

A huge Russian military convoy approached Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday after ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to reach a breakthrough. 

Russia's economic isolation worsened as the world's biggest shipping firm Maersk on Tuesday said it would halt container shipping to and from Russia.

"The fragile situation in Ukraine and financial and energy sanctions against Russia will keep the energy crisis stoked and oil well above $100 per barrel in the near-term and even higher if the conflict escalates further," Louise Dickson, senior oil market analyst from Rystad Energy, wrote in a note.

Major oil and gas companies, including BP and Shell , have announced plans to exit Russian operations and joint ventures.

Buyers of Russian oil are facing difficulty over payments and vessel availability due to sanctions with BP cancelling fuel oil loadings from a Russian Black Sea port. 

Still, the market mood was helped by the United States and allies discussing a coordinated release of crude stocks to mitigate supply disruption. That release could reach 60 million to 70 million barrels, media outlets reported.

"That likely release is capping oil price rises for now," analysts for Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is set to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting on Tuesday to discuss what role its members can play in stabilising the oil market.

Meanwhile, Asia's factories sustained a brisk recovery in February amid signs the coronavirus pandemic was having less of an impact on business, implying an uptick in oil demand.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation", exports some 4 million to 5 million barrels per day of crude oil, and 2 million to 3 million barrels per day of refined products.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers - including Russia - will also meet on Wednesday and are expected to stick with a planned output increase for April.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil crisis / Ukraine crisis / Sanction on Russia / Oil Price Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

5h | Habitat
Illustration: Collected

Back to the Cold War?

6h | Analysis
Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

1d | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Artificial intelligence could save environment

Artificial intelligence could save environment

3h | Videos
Dinosaur fossil with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Dinosaur fossil with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

4h | Videos
Essentials go wild as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

Essentials go wild as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

4h | Videos
Ajith’s film earns 100 crore worldwide

Ajith’s film earns 100 crore worldwide

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address