Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

Global Economy

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 09:15 am

Related News

Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

Comments from the United States about an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine have rattled global financial markets

Reuters
14 February, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 09:15 am
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France, 17 September, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
The sun sets behind an oil pump outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France, 17 September, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Oil prices on Monday hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger US and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market.

Brent crude futures was at $95.56 a barrel by 0235 GMT, up $1.12, or 1.2%, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.28, or 1.4%, to $94.38 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.

Comments from the United States about an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine have rattled global financial markets.

Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday.

"If ... troop movement happens, Brent crude won't have any trouble rallying above the $100 level," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

"Oil prices will remain extremely volatile and sensitive to incremental updates regarding the Ukraine situation."

The tensions come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, struggle to ramp up output despite monthly pledges to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) until March.

The International Energy Agency said the gap between OPEC+ output and its target widened to 900,000 bpd in January, while JP Morgan said the gap for OPEC alone was at 1.2 million bpd.

"We note signs of strain across the group: seven members of OPEC-10 failed to meet quota increases in the month, with the largest shortfall exhibited by Iraq," JP Morgan analysts said in a Feb. 11 note.

The bank added that a super-cycle is in full swing with "oil prices likely to overshoot to $125 a barrel on widening spare capacity risk premium".

Investors are also watching talks between the United States and Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

However, a senior Iranian security official said on Monday that progress in talks was becoming "more difficult".

In the United States, the robust oil prices are encouraging energy firms to ramp up output as they added the most oil rigs in four years last week, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil price / Supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

20h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

23h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

22h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

14h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

14h | Videos
Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

17h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director