Oil prices join sell-off on expected Fed rate hike

Global Economy

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:01 pm

Related News

Oil prices join sell-off on expected Fed rate hike

Reuters
20 September, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:01 pm
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday alongside European and US equities and remain set for a fourth monthly decline on the spectre of an economic slowdown and accompanying drop in fuel demand resulting from an expected jump in US interest rates.

Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures for November settlement fell by $1.18, or 1.3%, to $90.82 a barrel at 1353 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was at $84.42, down $1.31. The October contract will expire on Tuesday and the more active November contract was down $1.33, or 1.6%, at $84.03.

Both Brent and WTI are on track for their worst quarterly drops in percentage terms since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Brent hit about $139 a barrel in March for its highest since 2008.

The dollar remained firm near a two-decade high against its peers on Tuesday, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, amid a slew of central bank meetings around the world this week.

The US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday to rein in inflation. Those expectations are weighing on equities, which often move in tandem with oil prices.

While other major economies are tightening, China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Tuesday as the world's second-biggest oil user tries to balance the bolstering of sluggish economic growth against its weakening yuan currency.

The Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday.

US crude oil stocks are estimated to have risen last week by about two million barrels, a Reuters poll showed. US vehicle travel in July fell 3.3% from a year earlier, a second consecutive drop.

The US Energy Department will sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for delivery in November, extending the timing of a plan to sell 180 million barrels from stockpiles to tame fuel prices.

In a sign of underlying tight supply, a document from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia showed that the group fell short of its output target by 3.583 million barrels per day (bpd) in August - about 3.5% of global oil demand.

Meanwhile, the impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is also continuing to keep that country's exports from a full return to the market.

World+Biz

Oil / Oil crisis / Oil price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

11h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

12h | Panorama
'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

3h | Videos
No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

3h | Videos
Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

3h | Videos
The story of the struggle of our women players

The story of the struggle of our women players

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination