Oil prices hit 10-month low on OPEC+ production boost report

Model of Oil barrels are seen in front of rising stock graph in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Summary:

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers eye output increase - WSJ

Chinese demand fears and strong dollar also weigh on prices

Oil prices dropped to their lowest since early January on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase.

Brent crude futures for January LCOc1 had slipped $4.07, or 4.7%, to $83.55 a barrel by 1518 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 for December were down $4.02, or 5%, at $76.06 ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday. The more active January contract CLc2 was down $3.82, or 4.8%, at $76.29.

An increase of up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) will be discussed at the OPEC+ meeting on Dec. 4, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, recently cut production targets and de facto leader Saudi Arabia's energy minister was quoted this month as saying the group will remain cautious.

Meanwhile, supply fears have largely receded while concerns over Chinese fuel demand and US dollar strength weighed on prices.

Expectations of further increases to interest rates have buoyed the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for investors.

"Apart from the weakened demand outlook due to China's Covid curbs, a rebound in the US dollar today is also a bearish factor for oil prices," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

"Risk sentiment becomes fragile as all the recent major countries' economic data point to a recessionary scenario, especially in the UK and euro zone," she said, adding that hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve last week also sparked concerns over the US economic outlook.

New Covid case numbers in China remained close to April peaks as the country battles outbreaks nationwide.

The front-month Brent crude futures spread LCOc1-LCOc2 narrowed sharply last week while WTI CLc1-CLc2 flipped into contango, reflecting dwindling supply concerns.