Oil prices fall as Libya resumes output, global demand outlook darkens

Global Economy

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 05:05 pm

Related News

Oil prices fall as Libya resumes output, global demand outlook darkens

Brent crude futures fell $1.02 to $102.84 a barrel by 1023 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1.08 cents to $95.27 a barrel

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 05:05 pm
General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden, New Jersey, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Oil prices fell on Friday on a weakening global demand outlook and the resumption of some Libyan crude oil output.

Brent crude futures fell $1.02 to $102.84 a barrel by 1023 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1.08 cents to $95.27 a barrel.

The global economy looks increasingly likely to be heading into a serious slowdown, just as central banks aggressively reverse ultra-loose monetary policy adopted during the pandemic to support growth, data showed on Friday. 

"Things are still negative on the economic front, but we are still in a structural shortfall for prompt oil and that means physical buyers will be there to support dips knowing the uncertainty of what lies ahead on the geopolitical front," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Innes said investors had next week's US Federal Reserve decision on interest rates firmly on their minds. Fed officials have indicated that the central bank would likely raise rates by 75 basis points at its July 26-27 meeting.

"While 75 is in the cards, guidance will be important and any softening in the rate hike outlook would be great for global growth," Innes added.

While signs of softening US demand weighed on oil prices and sent benchmark contracts sliding around 3% in the previous session, tight global supplies continued to keep the market buoyed.

Supply fears were easing slightly though after Libya resumed production at several oil fields earlier this week.

"Libyan production is recovering, but with clashes in the capital no one knows how long the production recovery will hold," Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at UBS, said, referring to clashes between rival factions in Libya amid growing concern that a political standoff could prompt renewed conflict. 

Staunovo also the market will look to preliminary OPEC production estimates for guidance next week.

WTI has been pummelled over the past two sessions after data showed that US gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8% from a year earlier in the midst of the peak summer driving season, hit by record prices at the pump. 

In contrast, signs of strong demand in Asia propped up the Brent benchmark, putting it on course for its first weekly gain in six weeks.

Demand in India for gasoline and distillate fuels rose to record highs in June, despite higher prices, with total refined product consumption running at 18% more than a year ago and Indian refineries operating near their busiest levels ever, RBC analysts said.

"This signals much more than a strong recovery from Covid-plagued years," RBC analyst Michael Tran said in a note.

World+Biz

bent crude / crude oil / Oil price / oil price fell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

7h | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

8h | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comparative trends of memorisation among urban and rural students

Comparative trends of memorisation among urban and rural students

1h | Videos
Get the right curtains for your home

Get the right curtains for your home

1h | Videos
How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

8h | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online