Oil prices ease in early trading; set to post weekly gains

Global Economy

Reuters
26 January, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 09:27 am

Related News

Oil prices ease in early trading; set to post weekly gains

Traders piled on bets that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates from April

Reuters
26 January, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 09:27 am
A weak dollar has also provided support for crude prices as a lower dollar makes oil less expensive for buyers. Photo: Collected
A weak dollar has also provided support for crude prices as a lower dollar makes oil less expensive for buyers. Photo: Collected

Oil prices eased in early trading on Friday, but were set to close higher for the week on positive economic data from the United States and China and a draw in US crude stocks.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 eased 32 cents, or 0.39%, to $82.12 a barrel by 01:15 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $76.95.

The Brent benchmark was set to close 4.5% higher for the week, while the US benchmark was set to rise 4.8%. Both were on track for their second straight week of gains.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chinese officials have asked their Iranian counterparts to help rein in attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis, or risk harming business relations with Beijing, sources said, in a move that helped ease worries of potential supply disruption.

The Houthis would continue targeting ships linked to Israel until aid reaches the Palestinian people in Gaza, the group's leader said on Thursday.

Boosting prices for the week, however, were a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories, strong economic data from the United States and China, and worries of supply disruption after a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil refinery in southern Russia this week.

US crude oil stockpiles fell by 9.2 million barrels after winter weather hit crude production, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

On the demand side, supporting prices this week, data showed that the US economy grew more quickly than expected in the fourth quarter and China announced a deep cut to bank reserves to spur growth.

Traders also piled on bets that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates from April as they took the view that policymakers are growing more comfortable with the inflation outlook. Lower borrowing costs can boost economic growth and oil demand.

World+Biz

Oil / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

2h | Features
Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

19h | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

1d | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

12h | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

12h | Videos
The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

16h | Videos
Boeing is in trouble!

Boeing is in trouble!

15h | Videos