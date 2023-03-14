Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

Global Economy

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:44 pm

Related News

Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

Reuters
14 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 04:44 pm
Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. Picture taken February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo
Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. Picture taken February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Highlights:

  • POLL-US crude stockpiles seen up, products likely down
  • Coming up: API data on US stockpiles, US CPI data
  • OPEC oil market report due later on Tuesday

Oil prices dropped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell $1.64, or 2%, to $79.13 a barrel by 1001 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) CLc1 dropped $1.74, or 2.3%, to $73.06 a barrel. On Monday, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since early January and December, respectively.

Oil prices dropped alongside a continued slide in equities markets .MIWD00000PUS. MKTS/GLOB

"We see Monday's developments around the regional US banks as more noise than news for commodity markets, and it should not have any meaningful medium- to longer-term impact," said UBS analyst Carsten Menke.

The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial SIVB.O triggered concerns about risks to other banks resulting from the US Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes over the last year.

Traders now no longer expect a 50-basis points (bps) rate hike next week, with a current projection of a 25 bps rise, even ahead of the release of US consumer price data on Tuesday.

A lower rate rise could mean the dollar weakening .DXY which in turn is a bullish signal for oil prices.

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast consumer prices increased by 0.4% in February, which would lower the year-on-year increase in the CPI to 6.0% in February and mark the smallest year-on-year rise since September 2021.

A stronger-than-expected US consumer inflation outcome could put further downward pressure on oil prices.

Meanwhile, consumer inflation in China, the world's biggest oil importer, slowed to the lowest rate in a year in February.

The monthly oil market report by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is due later on Tuesday ahead of one prepared by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday. IEA/S

On the supply side, the American Petroleum Institute is expected to release industry data on US oil inventories at 1630 ET/2030 GMT.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 600,000 barrels last week.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil price / Global Oil Market / SVB / Silicon Valley Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

3h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

4h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

5h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

18m | TBS Today
Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

Fans throw fake banknotes at Barcelona

3h | TBS SPORTS
Tigers create history in Mirpur

Tigers create history in Mirpur

21h | TBS SPORTS
Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

Will Marvel accept the demands of fans?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July