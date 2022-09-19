Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns

19 September, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:05 am

Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Oil prices climbed during early Asian trade on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose $1.15, or 1.3%, to $92.50 a barrel by 0049 GMT after settling up 0.5% on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.16 a barrel, up $1.05, or 1.2%. The front-month contract expires on Tuesday.

Both contracts, which slid more than 1% last week on concerns that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserves could slow global growth, were supported by a weaker dollar which came off multi-year highs. A weaker US dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.

In China, an easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Chengdu, a southwestern city of more than 21 million people, soothed concerns about demand in the world's No. 2 energy consumer. China's gasoline and diesel exports also rebounded, easing high local inventories, after Beijing issued fresh quotas. 

Despite questions about the future of the world economy, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) chief executive said on Sunday its customers still demand the same volumes with no change. 

The Gulf state currently produces more than 2.8 million barrels per day of oil in accordance with its OPEC quota.

Elsewhere, oil loading and exporting operations from Iraq's Basrah oil terminal are back to their normal rates on Saturday, Basrah Oil Company said, a day after being halted due to a spillage which has now been contained. 

In Nigeria, Shell's 200,000 barrels per day Bonga deep water storage and offloading vessel is scheduled for maintenance in October, a spokesperson said on Sunday.

Signalling more supplies from the United States, US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in three weeks last week.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose four to 763 in the week to September 16, its highest since August, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday.

 

Comments



Children, especially urban children nowadays, are stuck at home and are more and more attached to gadgets. To ‘rescue’ them from this phenomenon, parents want to give them books. Photo: Courtesy

Children’s books are becoming culturally-sensitive. But is the market ready?

58m | Panorama
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

23h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

1d | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

23h | Book Review

Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

12h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

12h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

12h | Videos
Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

13h | Videos

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  