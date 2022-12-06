Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Global Economy

Reuters
06 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 01:03 pm

Related News

Oil prices climb after Russian crude sanctions kick in

Reuters
06 December, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 01:03 pm
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Oil rebounded on Tuesday after plunging by more than 3% in the previous session, as the implementation of sanctions on Russian seaborne crude oil eased concerns about oversupply while the relaxing of China's Covid curbs bolstered the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures gained 38 cents to $83.06 a barrel by 0458 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 rose 37 cents to $77.29 a barrel.

Crude futures on Monday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks, after US service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path.

The Group of Seven set a top price of $60 a barrel on Russian crude, aiming to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine, but Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production.

The price cap, to be enforced by the G7 nations, the European Union and Australia, comes on top of the EU's embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain.

While the market weighs the impact of sanctions on Russian supply, it was also watching a traffic jam of oil tankers off the coast of Turkey on Monday, with Ankara insisting on new proof of insurance for all vessels.

"The threat of losing protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance will limit Russia's access to the tanker market, reducing crude exports to 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) – 500,000 bpd lower than levels seen before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February this year," said analysts from Rystad Energy in a note.

In China, more cities are easing Covid-19-related curbs, prompting optimism for increased demand in the world's top oil importer.

The country is set to announce a further relaxation of some of the world's toughest Covid curbs as early as Wednesday, sources said.

Business and manufacturing activity in China, the world's second-largest economy, have been hit this year by strict measures to rein in the spread of the coronavirus.

But the oil price gains could prove fragile, as it would take time to confirm a sustained recovery in Chinese consumption, as well as the supply impact of Russian sanctions.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, cut the January official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light crude for Asian buyers to a 10-month low.

World+Biz

Oil / Russia / sanctions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

1h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

3h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

4h | Panorama
Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

15h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

15h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

17h | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup