Oil nears three-year high after OPEC fireworks

Global Economy

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 05:40 pm

Related News

Oil nears three-year high after OPEC fireworks

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, were forced to abandon talks on Monday after the United Arab Emirates had rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs

Reuters
06 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 05:40 pm
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oil prices were heading towards three-year highs on Tuesday, towing petrocurrencies and bond yields with them, after the world's main oil producers failed to agree on production plans.

Europe's stocks spluttered at the prospect of faster inflation. China had spooked its tech sector too with another high profile clamp down , but the main action was all around the black stuff.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, were forced to abandon talks on Monday after the United Arab Emirates had rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs.

Some OPEC+ sources said there would be no oil output increase in August, while others said a new meeting would take place in the coming days and they believed there will be a boost in August.

Crude traders were not hanging around to find out. They pushed Brent up as far as $77.66 - the highest level since October 2018 - and US crude to its highest since late 2014 at $76.90 a barrel. Oil is up roughly 50% this year and over 385% since last year's Covid-driven slump.

"Without an injection of some extra barrels of oil in the coming weeks, given the tightness of the market, Brent might cross the USD 80/bbl threshold," UniCredit's analysts said.

The main petrocurrencies loved it. Norway's crown, the Canadian dollar and Russia's rouble all rose. The Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed too as the Aussie central bank pared back stimulus, although like many of its peers it did its best to dampen interest rate rise talk.

Back in Europe's stock markets, the oil sector was one of the only ones to make ground. It was up 0.5% whereas the region's STOXX 600 sagged 0.2%.

"Slowing growth, rising inflation and less expansive monetary policy could act as a dampener on equity markets and riskier corporate bonds," Pictet Asset Management's chief strategist Luca Paolini said.

Tech problems

Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had inched up 0.1% having spent the session in and out of the red.

Japan's Nikkei  finished up 0.2% but Australia's S&P ASX200 reversed following the RBA's decision to keep interest rates on hold and Hong Kong marked its sixth day of losses and China's CSI300 at an almost two-month-low.

It came after the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered an investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi  just days after it listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In pre-US market trading the firm's shares which had been valued at up to $75 billion as of Friday, were down 25%. 

"There is still lingering uncertainty from China's tech companies and they are prominent in the Asian market, so that could be a cloud for market sentiment," said Tai Hui, JPMorgan Asset Management chief Asia market strategist.

"The tech sector is very significant in Asia and we are not going to have a lot of clarity on the regulatory adjustments in China for the next few weeks or even months and (that) will be an important driver for the market."

Investor appetite for Chinese tech companies could be tested by Xiaomi Corp mandating 12 banks on Tuesday to lead a potential US dollar debt issuance.

Globally, the publication of the US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Markets Committee minutes for June on Wednesday is highly anticipated by investors for guidance on whether ongoing emergency stimulus measures could start to be tapered.

Top News / World+Biz

Global Oil Market / Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

2h | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

22h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time