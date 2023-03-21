Oil lower as banking turmoil holds down sentiment

Global Economy

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:43 pm

Related News

Oil lower as banking turmoil holds down sentiment

Reuters
21 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 01:43 pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Oil drifted lower on Tuesday as more than a week of banking turmoil kept weighing on market confidence.

Brent crude futures for May settlement LCOc1 dropped 71 cents, or 1%, trading at $73.08 per barrel at 0514 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were down 74 cents, or 1.1%, to $66.90 a barrel.

In the previous session, both Brent and WTI fell about $3 a barrel before settling higher. That followed UBS throwing a lifeline to Credit Suisse and major central banks saying they would enhance market liquidity and support the banking system.

Asian currencies, stocks positive after fears of banking crisis ease

The April WTI contract will expire on Tuesday. The May contract, now the most active, Clc2 fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to $67.18 a barrel.

"Oil prices now mainly depend on influences on investor confidence at the macro-level," said analysts from Haitong Futures. "If the banking crisis does not spread further, market sentiment may stabilise and oil prices will have a chance to recover."

One influence will be the decision by the Federal Reserve on whether and by how much to raise interest rates after concluding a two-day meeting on Wednesday.

Since the banking strife began this month, the market estimate of the most likely size of the next Fed move has fallen to 25 basis points from 50 bps.

Officials with the G7, meanwhile, said the Group of Seven Nations was unlikely to go ahead with a planned revision of a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. The officials said the European Commission had told EU countries' ambassadors over the weekend there was no pressing desire in the G7 for an immediate review.

OPEC+, which includes the world's top oil exporting countries and allies including Russia, is set for a meeting on 3 April. The group agreed in October to cut the target for daily oil production by 2 million barrels until the end of 2023.

US crude exports to Europe have hit a record 2.1 million barrels per day on average so far this month, spurred by a drop in the WTI price relative to Brent and by weaker oil demand by US refineries.

A preliminary Reuters survey showed that crude oil and product inventories in the U.S were estimated to have fallen last week.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Credit Suisse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

2h | Habitat
At least 19 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a ditch near Padma Bridge Expressway in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Millions went into our infrastructure. But what about safety?

3h | Panorama
Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

Where death blurs the line of faith: The Patrokhola burial ground in Moulvibazar

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Khacha with thematic products

Khacha with thematic products

2h | TBS Stories
Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

19h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

20h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max