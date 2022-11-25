Oil inches up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap

Global Economy

Reuters
25 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 09:33 am

Related News

Oil inches up amid wrangling over Russian oil price cap

Reuters
25 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 09:33 am
Yang Mei Hu oil products tanker owned by COSCO Shipping gets moored at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel
Yang Mei Hu oil products tanker owned by COSCO Shipping gets moored at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

Oil rose in early trade on Friday, trimming some of the week's losses which have been driven by worries about Chinese demand and expectations a high price cap planned by the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Russian oil will keep supply flowing.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures inched up 13 cents, or 0.2%, to trade at $85.47 a barrel at 0121 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures jumped 35 cents, or 0.5%, from Wednesday's close to $78.32 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Both contracts were headed for their third consecutive weekly decline, on track to fall about 2% with worries about tight supply easing.

G7 and European Union diplomats have been discussing a price cap on Russian oil of between $65 and $70 a barrel, with the aim of limiting revenue to fund Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets.

"The market considers (the price caps) too high which reduces the risk of Moscow retaliating," ANZ Research analysts said in a note to clients.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will not supply oil and gas to any countries that join in imposing the price cap, which the Kremlin reiterated on Thursday.

ANZ also said there are signs that a surge in Covid-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer, is starting to hit fuel demand, with traffic drifting down and implied oil demand around 13 million barrels per day, or 1 million bpd lower than average.

"This remains a headwind for oil demand that, combined with weakness in the US dollar, is creating a negative backdrop for oil prices," ANZ said in a separate commodity note.

Trading is expected to remain cautious ahead of an agreement on the price cap, due to come into effect on 5 Dec when an EU ban on Russian crude kicks off, and ahead of the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, on 4 Dec.

In October, OPEC+ agreed to reduce its output target by 2 million barrels per day through 2023, and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted saying this week that OPEC+ was ready to cut output further if needed.

World+Biz

Oil / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

34m | Explorer
How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

59m | Thoughts
The longer the pearls are left in the mussels, the more the layers form on the nucleus or tissue and the better the pearl quality and lustre. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pearl farming: Opening new horizons for farmers

1h | Panorama
While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

44m | Videos
Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

2h | Videos
Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

2h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court