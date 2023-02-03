Oil heads for weekly loss awaiting China recovery signs

Global Economy

Reuters
03 February, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 10:09 am

Related News

Oil heads for weekly loss awaiting China recovery signs

Reuters
03 February, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 10:09 am
A worker walks past oil pipes at a refinery in Wuhan, Hubei province March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer//File Photo
A worker walks past oil pipes at a refinery in Wuhan, Hubei province March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer//File Photo

Oil prices made modest gains in early trade on Friday but were heading for a second straight week of losses, as the market looked for more signs of a strong recovery in fuel demand in China to offset looming slumps in other major economies.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.33 a barrel at 0110 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures gained 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.06 a barrel.

So far this week, Brent has dropped by 4.8%, extending a 1.1% loss from the previous week. WTI has fallen by 4.5% after sliding 2% in the prior week.

Mixed signs of a fuel demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer, have kept a lid on the market.

ANZ analysts pointed to a sharp jump in traffic in China's 15 largest cities following the Lunar New Year holiday, but also noted that Chinese traders had been "relatively absent" from markets.

The prospect of an economic rebound in China after Covid-19 curbs eased has buoyed the oil market so far this year, along with a weaker dollar that makes the commodity cheaper for those holding other currencies.

The dollar has fallen because aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve are no longer expected, whereas other major economies are continuing with bigger rate increases even as inflation has eased.

While supported by a weaker greenback, oil's gains have been limited by the prospect of slow growth in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, and recessions in places including Britain, Europe, Japan and Canada.

"The crude demand outlook needs a clear sign that China's reopening will be smooth, and that the US economic growth momentum does not deteriorate quickly," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

15m | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

1h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

2h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

16h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

14h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

17h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane