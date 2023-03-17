Oil gains reverse on banking sector fragility

Global Economy

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 08:03 pm

Related News

Oil gains reverse on banking sector fragility

Reuters
17 March, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 08:03 pm
A weak dollar has also provided support for crude prices as a lower dollar makes oil less expensive for buyers. Photo: Collected
A weak dollar has also provided support for crude prices as a lower dollar makes oil less expensive for buyers. Photo: Collected

Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Friday, reversing earlier gains of more than $1 a barrel, as banking sector fears set crude on course for its biggest weekly decline in months.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell by 76 cents, or 1.02%, to $73.94 a barrel by 1322 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was down 52 cents, or 0.76%, at $67.83.

Both benchmarks hit more than one-year lows this week. Brent was on track for its biggest weekly fall since December at more than 10%, while WTI was heading towards a loss of more than 11%, its biggest since last April.

Pressure this week followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank and trouble at Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank.

Prices recovered some ground on Friday after support measures from the European Central Bank and US lenders, but dropped again when SVB Financial Group SIVB.O said it had filed for reorganisation. The news also sent shares of big US banks down by more than 1.5% in pre-market trading.

"The conditions for volatile trading remain intact. The oil price roller-coaster is pausing for breath but is by no means over," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

The drop in prices highlights "the continued fragile state of the market", said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Analysts do, however, expect constrained global supply to support prices in the foreseeable future.

OPEC+ members attributed this week's price weakness to financial drivers rather than any supply and demand imbalance, adding that they expected the market to stabilise.

WTI's fall this week to less than $70 a barrel for the first time since December 2021 could spur the US government to start refilling its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, boosting demand.

And analysts expect China's demand recovery to add price support, with US crude exports to China in March heading towards their highest in nearly two and a half years.

Saudi Arabia and Russia in a meeting on Thursday affirmed their commitment to OPEC+'s decision last October to cut production targets by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

An OPEC+ monitoring panel is due to meet on 3 April.

 

World+Biz

Oil / Global Oil Market / oil price fell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

11h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

12h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

14h | TBS Stories
Indian rich kids are again in discussion

Indian rich kids are again in discussion

3h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar