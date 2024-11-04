Oil gains more than $1 after OPEC+ delays output hike

Global Economy

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 12:39 pm

Related News

Oil gains more than $1 after OPEC+ delays output hike

Brent futures rose by $1.18 per barrel, or 1.61%, to stand at $74.28 a barrel by 0402 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by $1.21 a barrel, or 1.74%, to stand at $70.70

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 12:39 pm
Storage tanks for crude oil, gasoline, diesel, and other refined petroleum products are seen at the Kinder Morgan Terminal, viewed from the Phillips 66 Company&#039;s Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California, US, March 11, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. Photo: REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo
Storage tanks for crude oil, gasoline, diesel, and other refined petroleum products are seen at the Kinder Morgan Terminal, viewed from the Phillips 66 Company's Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California, US, March 11, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. Photo: REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

Oil prices extended gains on Monday, rising more than $1 on a decision by OPEC+ to delay by a month plans to increase output, while the market braced for a week that spans a US presidential election and a key meeting in China.

Brent futures rose by $1.18 per barrel, or 1.61%, to stand at $74.28 a barrel by 0402 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by $1.21 a barrel, or 1.74%, to stand at $70.70.

On Sunday, OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other allies, said it would extend its output cut of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for another month in December, with an increase already delayed from October because of falling prices and weak demand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The grouping had been due to increase output by 180,000 bpd from December.

"While the delay until January does not change fundamentals significantly, it does potentially leave the market having to rethink the strategy of OPEC+," ING analysts said in a note.

The delay bucked the expectations of some in the market for OPEC+ to deliver the planned hike in output, they added.

"This delayed supply increase means that maybe the group are more willing to support prices than many believe," they said.

The group is set to gradually unwind the 2.2-million-bpd cut over the coming months, while another 3.66 million bpd of production cuts will stay until the end of 2025.

Brent and WTI posted weekly declines last week of about 4% and 3%, respectively, as record US output weighed on prices. But both contracts edged up on Friday on reports that Iran could launch a retaliatory strike on Israel within days.

On Thursday, US news website Axios said Israeli intelligence suggested that Iran was preparing to attack Israel from Iraq within days, citing two unidentified Israeli sources.

It is questionable whether the price uptrend will be sustained as previous initial positive reaction to the delayed output hike and geopolitical tension have eventually fizzled off, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

For now, oil prices may stay in a broad consolidation range, with any upside likely to find some resistance at the level of $78.50, he added.

Markets await Tuesday's US presidential election, with polls showing Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump neck-and-neck.

And on Thursday, economists expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

In China, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress meets from Monday to Friday and is expected to approve additional stimulus to boost the slowing economy, though analysts say the bulk may go to help cut local government debt.

Top News / World+Biz

Brent crude / OPEC+

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

20h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

21h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

34m | Videos
Why did Sheikh Hasina's plane land in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister's question to Modi

Why did Sheikh Hasina's plane land in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister's question to Modi

2h | Videos
Marcelo’s boyhood club abruptly severs ties with him

Marcelo’s boyhood club abruptly severs ties with him

12h | Videos
The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

14h | Videos