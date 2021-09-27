Oil gains for fifth day amid supply constraints

Global Economy

Reuters
27 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 01:41 pm

An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie, near Paris, France April 23, 2018. REUTERS//File Photo
An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie, near Paris, France April 23, 2018. REUTERS//File Photo

Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Monday with Brent heading for $80 amid supply concerns as parts of the world sees demand pick up with the easing of pandemic conditions.

Brent crude was up 92 cents or 1.2% at $79.01 a barrel by 0208 GMT, having risen a third consecutive week through Friday. U.S. Oil added 83 cents, or 1.1% to $74.81, near its highest since July, after rising for a fifth straight week last week.

"Supply tightness continues to draw on inventories across all regions," ANZ Research said in a note.

Rising gas prices as also helping drive oil higher as the liquid becomes relatively cheaper for power generation, ANZ analysts said in the note.

Caught short by the demand rebound, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, have had difficulty raising output as under-investment or maintenance delays persist from the pandemic.

China's first public sale of state oil reserves has barely acted to cap gains as PetroChina and Hengli Petrochemical bought four cargoes totalling about 4.43 million barrels.

India's oil imports hit a three-month peak in August, rebounding from nearly one-year lows reached in July, as refiners in the second-biggest importer of crude stocked up in anticipation of higher demand.

