Oil falls sharply after big build in US inventories

Global Economy

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 09:40 pm

Related News

Oil falls sharply after big build in US inventories

Crude stocks rose more by 3.3 million barrels in the most recent week, more than expected, but gasoline stocks fell to their lowest level since November 2017

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 09:40 pm
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, US, August 21, 2019. Picture taken August 21, 2019/ Reuters
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, US, August 21, 2019. Picture taken August 21, 2019/ Reuters

Highlights:  

  • WTI down 3.5%, Brent down 3%
  • Biden blames higher oil and gas prices on OPEC
  • EIA shows bigger than expected jump in crude inventories

     

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US crude stocks rose more than expected in the most recent week, even as gasoline inventories hit a four-year low in the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent crude futures were down $2.53, or 3%, at $82.16 a barrel at 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures tumbled $2.97, or 3.5%, to $80.95 a barrel.

Crude stocks rose more by 3.3 million barrels in the most recent week, more than expected, but gasoline stocks fell to their lowest level since November 2017. US oil market supply has tightened, with stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub at their lowest in three years.

Traders also expect the US Federal Reserve will act to curb inflation, which could sap some speculative buying in risk assets including oil.

"Markets already have been under pressure," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "We're down because of profit taking from the Fed meeting today."

President Joe Biden, speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude. The average retail price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States was lately at $3.40, according to AAA, up about 20 cents from a month ago.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, meets on Thursday and is expected to reconfirm plans to keep monthly supply increases steady despite calls for a raise.

In a sign high prices are encouraging more supply, BP said on Tuesday it would ramp up investments in onshore US shale oil and gas to $1.5 billion in 2022 from $1 billion this year. Overall, US output increased to 11.5 million barrels per day, equaling the highest level of US production so far this year.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Oil crisis / US oil supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club