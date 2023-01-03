Oil falls as outlook for China, global economy weigh

Global Economy

Reuters
03 January, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

Oil falls as outlook for China, global economy weigh

Reuters
03 January, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 06:16 pm
Oil pumping jacks in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia.Source: Bloomberg
Oil pumping jacks in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia.Source: Bloomberg

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday in volatile trade as weak demand data from China and a gloomy economic outlook weighed.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 46 cents, or 0.54%, to $85.45 a barrel by 1017 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was down 38 cents, or 0.47%, at $79.88.

Both contracts rose by over $1 and Brent dropped $1 in earlier trading.

"Brent and WTI have recovered almost 15% from the lows a few weeks ago as traders continue to price in stronger Chinese demand," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

"The outlook remains highly uncertain though which should ensure oil prices remain highly volatile," Erlam added.

The Chinese government has raised export quotas for refined oil products in the first batch for 2023. Traders attributed the increase to expectations of poor domestic demand, as the world's largest crude importer continued to battle waves of Covid-19 infections.

In further bearish news, China's factory activity shrank in December as surging Covid-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs.

Adding to the gloomy economic outlook, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday that the United States, Europe and China - the main engines of global growth - were all slowing simultaneously, making 2023 tougher than 2022 for the global economy.

The market will be looking for indications from the US Fed's December policy meeting on Wednesday. The Fed raised rates by 50 basis points (bps) in December after four consecutive increases of 75 bps each.

Also on the radar, US December payrolls data is due on Friday, which is expected to show that the labour market remains tight.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Global economy / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

A little knowledge is a very dangerous thing for all

6h | Thoughts
AKM Atiqur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

Digital pollution: Why you should care

10h | Thoughts
Photo Caption: Mastodon is seen by many as a better alternative to Twitter Photo: Reuters

Alternative apps fixing social media's biggest problems

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Appliances that every kitchen needs

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

Drivers do not know what zebra crossing is!

57m | TBS Stories
Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

Pele to be buried on 9th floor of cemetery in honour of his father’s jersey

57m | TBS SPORTS
Sculpture made with half a million plastic

Sculpture made with half a million plastic

1h | TBS Stories
Dec exports all-time high

Dec exports all-time high

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night