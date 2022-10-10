Oil eases as recession fears offset tight supply prospects

Global Economy

Reuters
10 October, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

Oil eases as recession fears offset tight supply prospects

Reuters
10 October, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 10:07 pm
An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo
An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

Summary:

  • Brent and WTI down in choppy trading
  • Fed's Evans: close alignment on rate hikes
  • Chinese services sector contracts for first time in months

Oil prices fell by about 1% on Monday as investors weighed economic storm clouds that could foreshadow a global recession and erosion of fuel demand against potentially tight supply.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 96 cents, or 1%, to $96.96 a barrel by 11:31am EDT (1531 GMT). West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 declined by 71 cents, or 0.8%, to $91.93 a barrel.

US Federal Reserve Chicago President Charles Evans said there was a strong consensus at the Fed to raise the target policy rate to around 4.5% by March and hold it there.

Stubbornly higher rates, which are aimed at giving the US central bank time to evaluate the impact of inflation and allow clogged supply chains to clear, limited oil prices.

"There's more of the doom and gloom from those folks and what they're going to do to the economy, because they're not so convinced they have inflation under control, and that's the macro play that's weighing on oil," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Oil prices also struggled under a strengthening US dollar, which rose for a fourth session. A stronger dollar makes crude more expensive for non-American buyers.

Still, the prospect of tightening oil supplies limited declines in prices.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, decided last week to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day. 

Brent and WTI posted their biggest weekly percentage gains since March after the reduction was announced.

The OPEC+ cuts will squeeze supply in an already tight market. EU sanctions on Russian crude and oil products will take effect in December and February respectively.

Concerns over still relatively robust demand as the pandemic has eased meeting potentially scarce supply have been deepened as the European Union late last week endorsed a G7 plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports.

The complicated new sanctions package could end up shutting in considerable supplies of Russia crude, analysts have warned.

"A recessionary economic outlook will lead to lower oil demand," Fitch Ratings said on Monday. "However, we expect pricing volatility to remain high in the short term as geopolitical factors, such as further sanctions leading to a reduction in Russian exports." 

Those political factors could alter supply patters and cause greater price volatility, Fitch said.

Meanwhile, services activity in China during September contracted for the first time in four months as Covid-19 restrictions hit demand and business confidence, data showed on Saturday. 

The slowdown in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer behind the United States, adds to growing concerns over a possible global recession triggered by numerous central banks raising interest rates to combat high inflation.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Recession

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

1h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

2h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

2h | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows