Oil drops as China's rising Covid cases renew fuel demand concerns

Global Economy

Reuters
18 July, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 08:48 am

Related News

Oil drops as China's rising Covid cases renew fuel demand concerns

China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, on Sunday reported 691 new Covid cases for Saturday, up from 547 the previous day, with locally transmitted cases at the highest since 23 May

Reuters
18 July, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 08:48 am
Sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, US November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/
Sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, US November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/

Oil prices fell $1 in early trading in Asia on Monday, cutting into gains from Friday, as attention turned back to rising Covid-19 cases in China and the prospect of lockdowns again reducing fuel demand in the world's top oil importing nation.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for August delivery dropped $1.54, or 1.6%, to $96.05 a barrel at 0055 GMT, after climbing 1.9% on Friday.

Brent crude futures for September settlement fell $1.47, or 1.5%, to $99.69 a barrel, paring a 2.1% gain from Friday.

China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, on Sunday reported 691 new Covid cases for Saturday, up from 547 the previous day, with locally transmitted cases at the highest since May 23. 

"Oil is opening the week softer as the market digests the demand impact of the rise in new Covid cases in China and as the market cautiously awaits the monumental event risk if Nord Stream 1 gas flow from Russia to Europe will resume later this week," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the biggest system carrying Russian natural gas to Germany, began annual maintenance on July 11 due to last 10 days. Governments, markets and companies fear the shutdown may be extended because of the war in Ukraine. 

Loss of that gas would hit Germany, the world's fourth-largest economy, hard and heighten the threat of a recession.

As expected, US President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia failed to yield any pledge from the top OPEC producer to boost oil supply. That expectation of no extra oil helped push prices up last Friday ahead of Biden's talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Biden wants Gulf oil producers to step up output to help tame oil prices and drive down inflation.

On Sunday, Amos Hochstein, a senior US State Department adviser for energy security, said on CBS' Face the Nation that the trip would result in oil producers taking "a few more steps" in terms of supply though he did not say which country or countries would boost output.

The next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, on Aug. 3, will be closely watched as their existing output pact expires in September.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

38m | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

14h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

14h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

16h | Videos
Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership