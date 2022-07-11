Oil drops on China Covid worries

Global Economy

Reuters
11 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 03:59 pm

Related News

Oil drops on China Covid worries

Brent crude futures fell $1.29, or 1.2%, to $105.73 at 0900 GMT, after climbing 2.3% on Friday

Reuters
11 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 03:59 pm
Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Summary

  • Brent, WTI down more than $1
  • New Omicron subvariant case in Shanghai rattles market
  • Net long positions in WTI crude at 2-year low

Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trade, reversing some gains from the previous session as markets braced for new mass Covidtesting in China potentially hitting demand, a concern that outweighed ongoing concerns about tight supply.

Brent crude futures fell $1.29, or 1.2%, to $105.73 at 0900 GMT, after climbing 2.3% on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by $1.78, or 1.7%, to $103.01, paring a 2% gain from Friday.

The market was rattled by news that China had discovered its first case of a highly transmissible Omicron subvariant in Shanghai and that new cases had jumped to 63 in the country's largest city from 52 a day earlier.

"The market's just responding to news flow and China has grabbed the most attention so far," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

Traders were nervous that the discovery of the new subvariant and the highest number of daily new cases in Shanghai since May could lead to another round of mass testing, which would hurt fuel demand, he said..

"Net long positions in WTI crude futures are now at their lowest level since March 2020, when demand collapsed amid the initial outbreak of COVID-19. This is despite ongoing signs of tightness," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

The market remains jittery about plans by Western nations to cap Russian oil prices, with President Vladimir Putin warning further sanctions could lead to "catastrophic" consequences in the global energy market.

Questions also remain about how long more crude will flow from Kazakhstan via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). Supply has continued so far on the pipeline, which carries about 1% of global oil, even after it was ordered by a Russian court last week to suspend operations.

World+Biz

Oil / Oil price / China Covid-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

2h | Food
Photo: Collected

Gorur shutki: How I rediscovered an Eid-ul-Adha delicacy from childhood

3h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Nawabi Mutton

3h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

4h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

4h | Videos
5 oldest trees in the world

5 oldest trees in the world

5h | Videos
Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

5h | Videos
Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south