Oil dips on recession fears, slower demand

Global Economy

Reuters
21 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 12:48 pm

Related News

Oil dips on recession fears, slower demand

Reuters
21 April, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 12:48 pm
A weak dollar has also provided support for crude prices as a lower dollar makes oil less expensive for buyers. Photo: Collected
A weak dollar has also provided support for crude prices as a lower dollar makes oil less expensive for buyers. Photo: Collected

Oil prices eased for the third straight day on Friday (21 April) and looked set for a hefty weekly loss as softening US economic data and a rise in US gasoline inventories raised concerns about a recession and slower global oil demand.

Brent futures for June delivery LCOc1 were down by 30 cents, or 0.4%, at $80.80 a barrel at 0630 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 for June delivery fell 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.06 a barrel.

Both benchmarks slid by more than 2% to their lowest level since late March on Thursday amid fears of a recession and were on track for a weekly drop of about 6%.

"Market sentiment remained bearish after the weak US economic data, along with expectations of interest rate hikes, fuelling worries over a recession that could dent oil demand," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

"WTI is expected to trade in the $75-$80 range for the next week as investors try to figure out if US gasoline demand will increase toward the summer driving season, and if China's oil demand will really pick up in the second half of the year," Kikukawa said.

Economic data showed weekly jobless claims rose last week, indicating the US labour market may be starting to show signs of slowing as the lag effect of multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve takes hold, fanning concerns about a slowdown in fuel demand.

"We link the near-term oil price volatility to market positioning ahead of further interest rate hikes," said analysts from National Australia Bank.

"The Fed, BoE and ECB all meet in the first week of May, and we expect downward pressure to oil prices to be sustained into these meetings," the analysts added.

US crude oil inventories last week fell more than forecast as refinery runs and exports rose, while gasoline stockpiles jumped unexpectedly on disappointing demand, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, China may cut quotas for refined oil products exports in a second batch for 2023 as domestic demand improves while the need to boost its economy through oil product exports abates, a Reuters survey showed.

On the supply side, oil loading from Russia's western ports in April is likely to rise to the highest since 2019, above 2.4 million barrels per day, despite Moscow's pledge to cut output, trading and shipping sources said.

Oil / Price Drop / Recession fears

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Before setting off with your car on long road trips for Eid vacations, it is a must to do some basic maintenance to guarantee a safe and comfortable trip. Photo: Saikat Roy

Mandatory vehicle maintenance before setting off for Eid vacation

4h | Wheels
When the global elites meet in Davos to save the world, they mostly arrive by private jet. Photo: DW

The global jet set feels the heat over climate change

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

1d | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

17h | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

16h | TBS SPORTS
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

22h | TBS Stories
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays