Oil climbs, but uncertainty on China Covid surge caps gains

Global Economy

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 09:33 am

Related News

Oil climbs, but uncertainty on China Covid surge caps gains

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 09:33 am
Oil climbs, but uncertainty on China Covid surge caps gains

Oil prices rose in early trade on Tuesday, shored up by a weaker dollar and a US plan to restock its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but gains were limited by uncertainty over the impact of rising Covid-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer.

Brent crude futures advanced 61 cents, or 0.8%, to $80.40 a barrel at 0124 GMT, adding to a 76 cent gain in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 65 cents, or 0.9%, to $75.84 barrel, after climbing 90 cents in the previous session.

The market has been supported by the US plan announced last week to buy up to 3 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve following this year's record release of 180 million barrels from the stockpile.

A weaker US dollar has also buoyed prices, with the dollar index around 104.7, as it makes oil cheaper for those holding other currencies.

However for prices to climb further, analysts said there would need to be clear signs of growing demand.

"The oil demand outlook will be key for how high crude prices can go and that might struggle for clarity as we see mixed signals with China's reopening," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

China on Tuesday reported a jump in new confirmed coronavirus cases to 2,722 on 19 Dec, up from 1,995 a day earlier. There are, however, mounting doubts over whether the official count is capturing the real number of infections with anecdotal evidence suggesting the disease is ripping through cities.

And in another bearish sign, China's business confidence fell to its lowest since Jan. 2013, reflecting the impact of a surge in Covid-19 cases on economic activity after the country eased pandemic control measures, a survey by World Economics showed on Monday.

World+Biz

Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

1h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

1h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

2h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

14h | Corporate Talks
।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

15h | TBS Stories
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan