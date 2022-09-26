Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

Global Economy

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:53 am

Related News

Oil claws back some losses but strong dollar caps gains

Analysts said crude should find some support as Russia reinforces troops for the war on Ukraine and European Union sanctions on Russian oil are set to take effect in December

Reuters
26 September, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 09:53 am
Model of Oil barrels are seen in front of rising stock graph in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Model of Oil barrels are seen in front of rising stock graph in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week weighed down by a surging US dollar and fears sharp interest rate hikes globally would spark a recession and hit fuel demand.

The dollar index climbed to a fresh 20-year high on Monday, capping oil price gains.

Brent crude futures were up 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $86.32 a barrel at 0116 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $78.95 a barrel. Both contracts slumped around 5% on Friday.

Analysts said crude should find some support as Russia reinforces troops for the war on Ukraine and European Union sanctions on Russian oil are set to take effect in December.

"This is really the big question mark for oil in forecasting the next few quarters - how do weaker demand projections weigh up against EU sanctions," said Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar who had expected Brent to head back toward $100 a barrel in the fourth quarter.

"It's still going to be challenging for the market to find that oil to replace Russian supply," Dhar said.

With prices plunging, attention will turn to what the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, may do when they meet on Oct. 5, after agreeing to cut output modestly at their last meeting.

"The sell-off could see OPEC intervene again," ANZ Research analysts said in a note, pointing to remarks by Nigeria's oil minister, Timipre Sylva, saying OPEC would consider output cuts as current prices were hurting the budgets of some members.

But given that OPEC+ is producing well below its targeted output, any announced cut is unlikely to have much, if any, impact on actual supply.

"I don't think it's going to be the game changer," Dhar said.

Data last week showed OPEC+ fell short of its output target by 3.58 million barrels per day in August, a bigger shortfall than in the previous month.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Oil price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

18m | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

28m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

2h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

21h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

Europe worried about use of nuclear weapons by Russia

13h | Videos
Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

16h | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

17h | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh