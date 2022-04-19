Nothing stops yen slide, falls to fresh 20 year low

Global Economy

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:08 am

Related News

Nothing stops yen slide, falls to fresh 20 year low

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:08 am
A picture illustration shows Japanese 10,000 yen notes featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A picture illustration shows Japanese 10,000 yen notes featuring a portrait of Yukichi Fukuzawa, the founding father of modern Japan, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

The Japanese yen hit a 20-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, supported by high US Treasury yields and likely comparatively good US economic data this week.

The dollar rose 0.37% on the yen to 127.44 yen in early trade, its highest level since May 2002.

It has risen 4.5% on the Japanese currency so far this month, which would be its second-biggest monthly percentage gain since 2016 behind March's 5.8%.

The dollar was also firm against most other currencies and the dollar index was at 100.8, just off Monday's two-year high of 100.86.

"I think the broad dollar trend reflects US economic outperformance, while we've seen some initial impacts of higher energy prices from the Ukraine war elsewhere, especially in the euro zone," said Carol Kong, FX strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

She added that she was watching purchasing manager index data due in several markets on Friday.

"If we get weak PMI numbers in the euro zone or elsewhere, then markets could potentially downgrade their economic expectations but I don't think the US PMI will be particularly weak so we'll see some contrast there, which would probably support the dollar," she said.

"Of course, the big driver for dollar yen has been surging US bond yields."

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield on Tuesday was hovering just off its three-year high of 2.884% hit Monday, while the Bank of Japan has been intervening to keep the yield on Japanese 10 year government bonds around 0% and no higher than 0.25%.

Japan's Finance Minister Suzuki says sharp yen moves are undesirable

Japan was watching how the weakening yen may affect the economy, as stability in the currency market was important, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, reiterating earlier remarks by several politicians and officials.

The euro was at $1.0776, testing last week's two-year low of $1.0756, and sterling was also soft at $1.3006, not helped by the latest fighting in Ukraine.

Ukraine said Russia had started an anticipated new offensive in the east of the country. 

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar edged up from Monday's one-month low and was at $0.7355.

Bitcoin also managed to find its feet, trading around $40,800 on Tuesday after hitting a one-month low of $38,547 on Monday.

Top News / World+Biz

yen / Japanese yen / Japan economy / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

40m | Habitat
Bikers who pick up customers from the streets are in abundance on important junctions like Karwan Bazar, Gabtoli, Mogbazar and Farmgate. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are ride-sharing businesses losing their way? 

40m | Panorama
Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

22h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh