Norwegian sovereign wealth fund selling Russian assets worth over $3B

Global Economy

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 05:21 pm

Norwegian sovereign wealth fund selling Russian assets worth over $3B

"The Russian attack on Ukraine has put the safety of Europe under threat in a way that we haven't seen since the Second World War. This challenges our values, norms, and principles, upon which democratic societies are based," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 05:21 pm
Norwegian sovereign wealth fund selling Russian assets worth over $3B

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, also known as the Oil Fund, has made the decision to sell all its Russian assets in support of Ukraine.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), part of the Norwegian Central Bank, which manages the global investment fund, should immediately freeze all new investments in Russia and begin selling the assets that it has, the Norwegian government said in a statement, report Interfax.

"The Russian attack on Ukraine has put the safety of Europe under threat in a way that we haven't seen since the Second World War. This challenges our values, norms, and principles, upon which democratic societies are based," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said.

NBIM CEO Nicolai Tangen said last week that in his opinion, selling Russian assets was a bad idea at the moment.

"The Moscow Exchange has fallen markedly in recent days, and if we sell our assets now, Russian oligarchs will be able to buy them for cheap," Tangen said in an interview with local media.

According to the fund's financial statement for 2020, it had at that moment shares in almost 50 Russian companies worth around $2.5 billion in total, including Alrosa , Bank Saint Petersburg , Gazprom, EN+ , Etalon Group, Globaltrans Investment, LSR Group, Rosseti Centre , Lukoil , Lenta , MD Medical Group , Magnit , Sberbank , Sollers , Sistema , TCS Group , X5 Retail Group, and others. The fund also had in its portfolio at the end of 2020 OFZ bonds worth approximately $0.8 billion, around a third as much as at its peak in 2013. Russian assets account for 0.2% of the fund's assets. It is the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world. It has not yet released a financial statement for 2021.

Top News / World+Biz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

5h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

6h | Panorama
On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

21h | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

21h | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

1d | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address