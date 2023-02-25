No communique expected after G20 financial leaders' meet - sources

Global Economy

Reuters
25 February, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 04:55 pm

Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Delegates ride in a buggy at G20 finance officials meeting venue near Bengaluru, India, February 22, 2023. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar

G20 countries will not issue a joint communique on Saturday after a meeting of the bloc's finance ministers and central bank governors, where discussion of political matters has "upset" Russia and China, three sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Financial leaders of the group of 20 major economies have come together near India's Bengaluru for the two-day meet, where "some resolution" on debt restructuring for distressed economies was reached among countries, two sources said.

The sources, who took part in the G20 meeting, declined to named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

 

G20

