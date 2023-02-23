No business class, five-star hotels for Pakistan ministers amid economic crisis

Global Economy

Bloomberg/HT
23 February, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 12:28 pm

Related News

No business class, five-star hotels for Pakistan ministers amid economic crisis

Bloomberg/HT
23 February, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 12:28 pm
Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Pakistani ministers can no longer fly business class or stay in five-star hotels abroad. And the government thanks them for taking salary cuts.

The South Asian nation fighting to stay solvent and avoid a debt default has unveiled $764 million of cost-cutting measures needed to help revive a $6.5 billion of International Monetary Fund bailout. The government will follow up with further austerity measures in the next budget in July, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday.

"This is need of the hour," he said after a cabinet meeting in Islamabad. "We have to show what the time demands from us and that's austerity, simplicity and sacrifice."

The world's fifth most populous country has descended dangerously close to a debt default in recent months. The $350-billion economy, with just $3 billion of foreign-exchange reserves by one estimate, also faces a dollar squeeze that tests its external stability. Supply disruptions caused by flooding, food shortages and steps the government took to meet IMF's preconditions for the rescue may push inflation above 30% for the first time on record, according to Bloomberg Economics.

As common people come out on streets to protest crippling conditions, the government is trying to show austerity begins at the highest levels. Several federal and state ministers besides high-ranking government officials have volunteered to forgo salaries and perks, Sharif said. The government has also banned the purchase of luxury items and cars until next year, he added.

Parliament this week voted to roll out tax increases including higher levies on luxury imports. The government had raised energy prices and let the currency weaken after the IMF called on the nation to scrap subsidies and enable a market-determined exchange rate.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan has raised the benchmark rate by 725 basis points since the start of 2022 and signaled more monetary tightening is coming. SBP will hold its next policy review on March 16.

Pakistan faces $542.5 million of coupon repayments this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In all, the country has $8 billion in dollar bonds debt due by 2051 with the next payment of $1 billion due in April next year. Most of the nation's external debt of about $100 billion is sourced from concessional multilateral and bilateral sources.

 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

4h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

4h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

5h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

4h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

16h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

5h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business